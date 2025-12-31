Mbappé's Knee Injury Shakes Real Madrid's Line-up

Real Madrid's star forward Kylian Mbappé has suffered a left knee injury, the club confirmed in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The club revealed that the French superstar has been diagnosed with a sprain, yet did not provide details on the expected timeline for his recovery. However, L'Equipe, a French sports daily, reported that Mbappé is likely to be out of action for at least three weeks.

The knee issue had reportedly troubled Mbappé for weeks, with an MRI revealing a lesion requiring rest and treatment. This development comes as a blow to Mbappé as he neared a record-breaking season, having scored his 59th goal for Madrid in 2025, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's club record.