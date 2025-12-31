Left Menu

Mbappé's Knee Injury Shakes Real Madrid's Line-up

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé has been sidelined with a left knee injury diagnosed as a sprain. He's expected to be out for at least three weeks, complicating the team's forward options just as he was on the brink of breaking a record with 59 goals this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:35 IST
Mbappé's Knee Injury Shakes Real Madrid's Line-up
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid's star forward Kylian Mbappé has suffered a left knee injury, the club confirmed in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The club revealed that the French superstar has been diagnosed with a sprain, yet did not provide details on the expected timeline for his recovery. However, L'Equipe, a French sports daily, reported that Mbappé is likely to be out of action for at least three weeks.

The knee issue had reportedly troubled Mbappé for weeks, with an MRI revealing a lesion requiring rest and treatment. This development comes as a blow to Mbappé as he neared a record-breaking season, having scored his 59th goal for Madrid in 2025, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's club record.

TRENDING

1
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
2
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India
3
Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualification

Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualificatio...

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025