High-Stakes, High Scores: A Week in Sports News

In recent sports news, the San Francisco Giants secured Tyler Mahle for a year, Miami toppled Ohio State in the CFP, and UCLA's women's team triumphed over Penn State. Botafogo faces a transfer ban, while the WNBA CBA talks stall. Anthony Joshua recovers post-accident, and Wembanyama suffers an injury.

Updated: 01-01-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:26 IST
The sports world witnessed significant developments this week, highlighted by the San Francisco Giants' acquisition of right-hander Tyler Mahle on a one-year agreement. Mahle, who excelled with an impressive 2.18 ERA last season with the Texas Rangers, adds depth to the Giants' rotation despite recent injury setbacks.

In a remarkable college football playoff showdown, Miami delivered a 24-14 upset to defending champions Ohio State. The impressive victory positions Miami for a semifinal clash at the Fiesta Bowl, marking a surprising turn in this season's playoff trajectory. Simultaneously, UCLA's Lauren Betts led her team in crushing Penn State, continuing their hot streak.

Off the field, Botafogo's transfer activities hit a snag as a FIFA-imposed ban takes effect. Meanwhile, anticipation mounts as the WNBA faces looming deadlines with stalled CBA discussions. Anthony Joshua recovers from a car accident, and Victor Wembanyama suffered a setback with a leg injury during a recent Spurs game.

