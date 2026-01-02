Left Menu

Cricket Player's Palestine Logo Sparks 14-Day Inquiry in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated a 14-day inquiry after a video showed Furqan Ul Haq, a cricketer, sporting a Palestine logo on his helmet during a match. The investigation aims to examine the player's intent and possible connections in a sensitive situation.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the police have launched a 14-day preliminary inquiry after a cricket player, Furqan Ul Haq, was seen sporting a Palestine logo on his helmet during a cricket match.

The incident, captured in a viral video, shows Haq playing at KC Door, Muthi, which has prompted authorities to explore the player's motivations and connections, given the sensitive nature of the matter.

Both Haq and the tournament organizer have been summoned for questioning, as the police work to unravel the circumstances and potential public implications of the incident.

