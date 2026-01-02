Cricket Player's Palestine Logo Sparks 14-Day Inquiry in Jammu & Kashmir

In an unfolding situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the police have launched a 14-day preliminary inquiry after a cricket player, Furqan Ul Haq, was seen sporting a Palestine logo on his helmet during a cricket match.

The incident, captured in a viral video, shows Haq playing at KC Door, Muthi, which has prompted authorities to explore the player's motivations and connections, given the sensitive nature of the matter.

Both Haq and the tournament organizer have been summoned for questioning, as the police work to unravel the circumstances and potential public implications of the incident.