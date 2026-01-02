Cricket Diplomacy: Namibia Women Take on Assam in Thrilling White-Ball Series

The Namibia senior women's cricket team is set to engage in an exciting four-match white-ball series against Assam, starting January 8. This sporting event is a result of collaborative efforts between the Assam Cricket Association and Cricket Namibia.

The series, aimed at enhancing international cricket relations, will see the visiting Namibian team face Assam's senior women's team in two One-Day matches and two T20s, according to Sanatan Das, ACA Secretary.

Scheduled to play at Mangaldai Stadium and the ACA Cricket Academy Ground, this series not only highlights the friendly ties between India and Namibia but also offers a platform for players to showcase their sporting prowess and competitive spirit. The Namibian squad is expected to arrive in Assam on January 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)