East Bengal FC Dominates with Spectacular Victory in Indian Women's League
East Bengal FC triumphed over Nita Football Academy with a 5-0 victory, moving to the top of the Indian Women's League standings. Sethu FC also secured a 5-0 win against Sesa. Meanwhile, Kickstart FC achieved a dramatic 2-1 comeback over Sribhumi FC. Gokulam Kerala FC ended in a 1-1 draw with Garhwal United FC.
East Bengal FC continued their winning streak by decisively defeating Nita Football Academy 5-0 in the Indian Women's League on Friday, securing the top position in the standings.
Suthanjana Raul of East Bengal scored early, followed by contributions from Soumya Guguloth, Resty Nanziri, Fazila Ikwaput, and Priyangka Devi, showcasing the team's strength and strategic gameplay.
Sethu FC matched this dominant performance with their own 5-0 victory over Sesa Football Academy, spotlighting their line-up's depth and balance. Meanwhile, Kickstart FC started their league run with a thrilling 2-1 win against Sribhumi FC, and Gokulam Kerala FC held Garhwal United to a 1-1 draw.
