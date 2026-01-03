Crystal Palace Secures Brennan Johnson in Historic Transfer

In a groundbreaking move, Crystal Palace has signed forward Brennan Johnson from Tottenham, reportedly for a record £35 million transfer fee. The Welsh international, who was Tottenham's top scorer last season, will strengthen Palace's offensive line-up, according to Palace's manager, Oliver Glasner.

Despite a successful season under Spurs' previous manager, Ange Postecoglou, where Johnson scored 18 goals, his playing time diminished under current manager Thomas Frank. The shift in management saw Johnson net only four goals this season in 22 appearances.

Johnson, who has also made notable contributions on the international stage with seven goals in 42 appearances for Wales, is expected to make his Palace debut at Newcastle. His pace and scoring capability are seen as invaluable assets for the challenging matches ahead.