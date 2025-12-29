100 Arrested in Newcastle as RTI Intensifies Road Safety Drive

A total of 100 people were arrested in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, over the past weekend as officers of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) intensified enforcement under the ongoing #NenzaniLaEzweni operation. The arrests were made for violations of various traffic laws, as authorities stepped up efforts to enhance road safety during the busy festive travel period.

The operation is aimed at curbing drunk and reckless driving, improving roadworthiness compliance, and addressing illegal activities on the roads. These include cases involving undocumented foreign truck drivers and the use of fake or fraudulent driving licences. RTI officers conducted roadblocks, vehicle inspections, and driver screenings at key routes and hotspots in and around Newcastle.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Mr Siboniso Duma, described the operation as highly effective and a success in promoting safer travel conditions. Speaking on Monday, he noted that increased enforcement was particularly important as large numbers of visitors began returning home after spending the festive season in various parts of the province.

According to provincial traffic data, more than 600 vehicles passed through the Mariannhill Toll Plaza between 6am and 7am, reflecting a significant rise in traffic volumes as holidaymakers made their return journeys.

MEC Duma emphasised that road safety remains a top priority for the provincial government. He said authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of both national and international visitors, as well as residents of KwaZulu-Natal who rely on the province’s road network for daily travel.

He added that RTI teams remain highly visible across major routes and warned motorists that there would be zero tolerance for violations of the National Road Traffic Act. Enforcement operations will continue throughout the festive season to deter dangerous driving behaviour and reduce road crashes and fatalities.

Provincial authorities have urged motorists to obey traffic laws, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, and exercise patience during peak travel times.