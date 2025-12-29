Left Menu

100 Arrested in Newcastle as RTI Intensifies Road Safety Drive

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Mr Siboniso Duma, described the operation as highly effective and a success in promoting safer travel conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:01 IST
100 Arrested in Newcastle as RTI Intensifies Road Safety Drive
According to provincial traffic data, more than 600 vehicles passed through the Mariannhill Toll Plaza between 6am and 7am, reflecting a significant rise in traffic volumes as holidaymakers made their return journeys. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A total of 100 people were arrested in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, over the past weekend as officers of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) intensified enforcement under the ongoing #NenzaniLaEzweni operation. The arrests were made for violations of various traffic laws, as authorities stepped up efforts to enhance road safety during the busy festive travel period.

The operation is aimed at curbing drunk and reckless driving, improving roadworthiness compliance, and addressing illegal activities on the roads. These include cases involving undocumented foreign truck drivers and the use of fake or fraudulent driving licences. RTI officers conducted roadblocks, vehicle inspections, and driver screenings at key routes and hotspots in and around Newcastle.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Mr Siboniso Duma, described the operation as highly effective and a success in promoting safer travel conditions. Speaking on Monday, he noted that increased enforcement was particularly important as large numbers of visitors began returning home after spending the festive season in various parts of the province.

According to provincial traffic data, more than 600 vehicles passed through the Mariannhill Toll Plaza between 6am and 7am, reflecting a significant rise in traffic volumes as holidaymakers made their return journeys.

MEC Duma emphasised that road safety remains a top priority for the provincial government. He said authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of both national and international visitors, as well as residents of KwaZulu-Natal who rely on the province’s road network for daily travel.

He added that RTI teams remain highly visible across major routes and warned motorists that there would be zero tolerance for violations of the National Road Traffic Act. Enforcement operations will continue throughout the festive season to deter dangerous driving behaviour and reduce road crashes and fatalities.

Provincial authorities have urged motorists to obey traffic laws, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, and exercise patience during peak travel times.

TRENDING

1
Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

 India
2
Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

 India
3
Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies

Nashik Municipal Elections: A Triangular Contest Intensifies

 India
4
Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Infiltrators: A New Era for Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025