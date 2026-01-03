Crash Controversy: Reckless Driving in Nigeria Involving Boxing Champ Joshua

The driver in a fatal car accident involving heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and two friends has been charged, according to the police. Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, faces charges of dangerous and reckless driving following the crash.

The vehicle, which included Joshua, Sina Ghami, and Latif "Latz" Ayodele, collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Kayode, who was hospitalized, is now in custody and has been granted bail, police confirmed.

The charges include dangerous driving causing death and driving without a valid license. Questions about Nigeria's road safety arise as Joshua recovers from minor injuries and plans to stay in the country.