Crash Controversy: Reckless Driving in Nigeria Involving Boxing Champ Joshua

Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, the driver involved in a deadly accident that injured boxing champion Anthony Joshua and killed two friends, has been charged with dangerous and reckless driving in Nigeria. The case highlights road safety concerns in the region. Joshua, slightly injured, was released from the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 03-01-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 09:43 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The driver in a fatal car accident involving heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and two friends has been charged, according to the police. Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, faces charges of dangerous and reckless driving following the crash.

The vehicle, which included Joshua, Sina Ghami, and Latif "Latz" Ayodele, collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Kayode, who was hospitalized, is now in custody and has been granted bail, police confirmed.

The charges include dangerous driving causing death and driving without a valid license. Questions about Nigeria's road safety arise as Joshua recovers from minor injuries and plans to stay in the country.

