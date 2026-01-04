Left Menu

Tense Ashes Opening Day Sees England Bat First Amid Sydney Skies

The fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia kicked off in Sydney with England batting first. By lunch, they stood at 114 for three. Joe Root and Harry Brook remained unbeaten, while Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley fell early. Rain threatens later play as Australia leads the series 3-1.

Updated: 04-01-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 07:09 IST
The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground hosted the opening day of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia, with England winning the toss and opting to bat.

By the lunch break, England had reached 114 for three. Joe Root, standing firm at 31 not out, partnered well with Harry Brook, who was unbeaten on 23, in a promising fourth-wicket stand worth 57 runs.

England's innings saw early wickets; opener Ben Duckett scored a brisk 27 only to be caught behind off Mitchell Starc. Zak Crawley survived an initial scare but was ultimately trapped lbw for 16 by Michael Neser. England's third wicket, Jacob Bethell, was dismissed for 10 after edging a delivery from Scott Boland. Both teams opted against a specialist spinner, with Matthew Potts entering the English side and Beau Webster making his series debut for Australia.

