Thrilling Wins and New Heights: A Sports Weekend Recap

UConn women's basketball team continued their dominance with a decisive 84-48 win over Seton Hall, as Sarah Strong led the charge with 18 points. The victory secured their third consecutive win by at least 36 points.

Tennis veteran Stan Wawrinka kicked off his farewell tour with a victory at the United Cup. Meanwhile, former World Series champion Lenny Dykstra faces drug charges following a traffic stop in Pennsylvania.

In NHL history, Auston Matthews became the Maple Leafs' all-time leading goal scorer, while in NBA news, Giannis Antetokounmpo made history with a 30-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game. College football saw UNT's Drew Mestemaker committing to Oklahoma State, and the Blue Jays secured Kazuma Okamoto with a new deal.

