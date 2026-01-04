Sports Highlights: Unyielding UConn, Curry's Comeback, and Buccaneers' Battle

The sports world buzzes with action: UConn's women's basketball team secured another resounding victory by topping Seton Hall 84-48, powered by Sarah Strong's standout performance. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought win against the Utah Jazz, overturning an early deficit with an impressive 31-point effort.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers narrowly overcame the Carolina Panthers 16-14, keeping their dreams for the NFC South title alive under adverse weather conditions. Meanwhile, in the NHL, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs achieved a historic milestone, becoming the team's all-time leading goal scorer.

Elsewhere, tennis had its spotlight moment with Iga Swiatek expressing her support for mixed team events, distancing herself from gender-based singles exhibitions. The world of sports continues to unfold with thrilling highlights and significant developments across various fields.

