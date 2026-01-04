Referee Clash Clouds All India Inter-University Wrestling Championship

The All India Inter-University Wrestling Championship, due to be held at Chandigarh University starting January 5, is embroiled in controversy. A disagreement between the host institution and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over referee selection has prompted the national federation to refrain from sending technical officials.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) issued a directive on December 11, indicating that the championship's technical conduct needs National Sports Federation oversight. However, Chandgarh University diverged from the WFI-recommended referee panel, causing a rift.

On January 2, WFI informed the AIU and university that due to a lack of confirmation and short notice, deploying officials was unfeasible. Concerns were also raised over an attempt to conduct draws manually, which the federation believes undermines transparency, casting a shadow over the championship.

