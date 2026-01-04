Left Menu

India Poised for Olympic Glory: PM Modi's Vision for 2036

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India is preparing to host the 2036 Olympic Games, emphasizing the government's commitment to providing athletes with opportunities through initiatives like Khelo India. Modi highlighted the transformation in the sports ecosystem, increased sports budget, and India's growing clout internationally.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's robust preparation for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, underlining his government's dedication to expanding opportunities for athletes through mega sporting events. During the inauguration of the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship via video conference, Modi outlined the government's comprehensive efforts to nurture budding sports talent with schemes like Khelo India.

Modi announced that India will be the venue for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is ambitiously vying for the 2036 Olympics. The Khelo India initiative has significantly enabled youth to reach the national stage. Modi stressed that programs like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPs) are revolutionizing India's sports infrastructure and international exposure.

Highlighting that India has hosted over 20 prominent international events in the past decade, Modi reflected on the past indifference towards sports and the transformative strides made in recent years. The increased sports budget has pivoted the country's sports model to focus on athletes, ensuring talent identification and scientific training remains central. The reforms, including the National Sports Governance Act and Khelo Bharat Policy 2025, aim to harmonize academics and athletics, promoting transparency and opportunity for aspiring youth.

