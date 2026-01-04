Volleyball: A Game Bridging Team Spirit and India's Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised volleyball as more than just a sport during the National Volleyball Championship's opening in Varanasi, connecting its principles with India's development. Modi underscored that volleyball, like the nation's progress, thrives on teamwork, balance, and determination.

In his address via video conference, Modi highlighted the parallels between volleyball and India's growth story. He pointed out that both realms prioritize cooperation, trust, and teamwork, with success hinging on collective effort. The Prime Minister also commended India's economic and sports advancements, attributing them to the united efforts of citizens and states.

The tournament, held from January 4 to 11, features over 1,000 participants from 58 teams nationwide. The event not only emphasizes Varanasi's role in fostering sports culture but also elevates the city's status as a central hub for major national events.

(With inputs from agencies.)