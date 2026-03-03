Left Menu

Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

The white-ball cricket series between Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions in Abu Dhabi has been cancelled due to escalating tensions in the Gulf. Military actions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran have caused disruptions in air travel. The PCB and ECB have decided to send both teams home promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The cricket series between the Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions in Abu Dhabi has been abruptly cancelled amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region. This move comes after military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, escalating security concerns in the area.

Players from the Pakistan women's team find themselves stranded in Johannesburg due to the suspension of flights across Middle Eastern airspace, further complicating the situation. With air traffic disrupted, teams are struggling to secure safe passage back home.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the series' cancellation in coordination with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The series, featuring three completed T20 matches and two ODIs, saw the England team sweep all five games before the remaining three ODIs were called off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

