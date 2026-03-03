Gulf Tensions Force Cancellation of Pakistan-England Cricket Series

The cricket series between the Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions in Abu Dhabi has been abruptly cancelled amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region. This move comes after military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran, escalating security concerns in the area.

Players from the Pakistan women's team find themselves stranded in Johannesburg due to the suspension of flights across Middle Eastern airspace, further complicating the situation. With air traffic disrupted, teams are struggling to secure safe passage back home.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the series' cancellation in coordination with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The series, featuring three completed T20 matches and two ODIs, saw the England team sweep all five games before the remaining three ODIs were called off.

(With inputs from agencies.)