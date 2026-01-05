Asian Football Week Highlights: Transfers, Triumphs, and Tight Races

Al-Hilal surged to the top of the Saudi Pro League after defeating Damac 2-0, thanks to goals from former Liverpool star Darwin Nunez and Marcos Leonardo. This victory put Al-Hilal one point ahead of rivals Al-Nassr, who suffered a setback with a 3-2 loss to Al-Ahli.

Meanwhile, in the A-League, Auckland FC remains at the summit despite losing 3-1 to a 10-man Newcastle Jets squad. Lachlan Rose's double for Newcastle proved decisive, although Sydney FC couldn't capitalize on Auckland's stumble as they drew 0-0 with Melbourne City.

In transfer news, South Korea's Jung Woo-young leaves Ulsan HD and Gustav Ludwigson signs with Daejeon Citizen. Additionally, Japan's Tomoya Ando joins Germany's St Pauli from Avispa Fukuoka, marking another significant move in the footballing landscape.