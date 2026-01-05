Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback
India's ODI-Test captain Shubman Gill, having missed the previous match due to food poisoning, is set to play for Punjab against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite his absence, Punjab excelled against Sikkim, winning by 10 wickets. Gill is preparing to rejoin India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series.
India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill is making a timely comeback as he gears up for Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa. Gill had to sit out the previous game against Sikkim because of food poisoning, a minor setback in his cricketing journey.
The young cricketer is expected to partake in the Goa match before joining the national team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Gill's journey has been marred by injuries, including a neck injury that ruled him out during the South Africa Test series in Kolkata last year and a toe injury that saw him miss the T20 World Cup.
Despite Gill's absence, Punjab displayed remarkable prowess against Sikkim, thanks to a stellar performance from Arshdeep Singh, who claimed five wickets. Punjab's efficient chase saw them achieve the 76-run target in a swift 6.2 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh smashing an unbeaten 53. As Punjab prepares for their next match, Gill's return promises added excitement and strength.