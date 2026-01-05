Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill is making a timely comeback as he gears up for Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa. Gill had to sit out the previous game against Sikkim because of food poisoning, a minor setback in his cricketing journey.

The young cricketer is expected to partake in the Goa match before joining the national team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Gill's journey has been marred by injuries, including a neck injury that ruled him out during the South Africa Test series in Kolkata last year and a toe injury that saw him miss the T20 World Cup.

Despite Gill's absence, Punjab displayed remarkable prowess against Sikkim, thanks to a stellar performance from Arshdeep Singh, who claimed five wickets. Punjab's efficient chase saw them achieve the 76-run target in a swift 6.2 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh smashing an unbeaten 53. As Punjab prepares for their next match, Gill's return promises added excitement and strength.