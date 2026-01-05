Left Menu

India Expands Athlete Testing Ahead of Major Games

India's National Anti-Doping Agency has expanded its Registered Testing Pool, adding 120 new athletes, including prominent cricket and athletics stars. This marks a significant increase as the nation prepares for the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Athletes must comply with rigorous testing protocols to avoid violations.

Updated: 05-01-2026 16:13 IST
  • India

As India prepares for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has significantly expanded its Registered Testing Pool (RTP). With the addition of 120 athletes, the pool now comprises 347 individuals, underscoring the country's commitment to ensuring clean sportsmanship.

Athletics emerged with the largest share, featuring 118 out of the new entries. Notable names include steeplechaser Avinash Sable and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji. The increased scrutiny comes with strict compliance requirements, as athletes must report their whereabouts and be ready for random testing.

Cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are notable inclusions, replacing Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, who will participate in the T20 World Cup. This expansion reflects India's intensified efforts towards a doping-free competitive landscape.

