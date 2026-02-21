India Gears Up for Esports Dominance at Asian Games

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has launched the registration process for the National Esports Championships, marking a pivotal moment in the country's esports journey. This tournament serves as a qualifier for the Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, which will occur between September 19 and October 4, 2026.

The Asian Games have recognized esports as a full-fledged medal event for the second time, with players competing across ten video game titles. The nationals will feature popular games like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and League of Legends. ESFI President Vinod Kumar Tiwari highlighted the importance of nurturing talent for this continental showcase.

The event is open to both professional esports athletes and aspiring gamers. Following the national championships, selected players will compete in the Asian regional qualifiers from May to July 2026, determining their final standing for participation in the Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)