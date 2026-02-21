Left Menu

India Gears Up for Esports Dominance at Asian Games

The Esports Federation of India has opened registrations for the National Esports Championships, a qualifying event for the Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan. The championship covers ten video game titles, allowing professional athletes and competitive gamers the chance to represent India on an international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:38 IST
India Gears Up for Esports Dominance at Asian Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has launched the registration process for the National Esports Championships, marking a pivotal moment in the country's esports journey. This tournament serves as a qualifier for the Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, which will occur between September 19 and October 4, 2026.

The Asian Games have recognized esports as a full-fledged medal event for the second time, with players competing across ten video game titles. The nationals will feature popular games like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and League of Legends. ESFI President Vinod Kumar Tiwari highlighted the importance of nurturing talent for this continental showcase.

The event is open to both professional esports athletes and aspiring gamers. Following the national championships, selected players will compete in the Asian regional qualifiers from May to July 2026, determining their final standing for participation in the Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

Union Minister Amplifies Government's Educational Ventures in Northeast

 India
2
Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

Reviving Kailashahar: Gateway from the Past to the Future

 India
3
Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

Controversial Killing Spurs Immigration Enforcement Debate

 Global
4
Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

Ireland's Remarkable Victory: A Turning Point in Six Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026