India Set to Shine: National Esports Championships 2026 Paves Way for Asian Games Glory

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has begun the registration process for the National Esports Championships 2026 (NESC 2026), an important qualification event that will shape India's esports lineup for the 2026 Asian Games. India is slated to participate in 10 video game titles at the prestigious Games, set in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

This championship serves as the official selection stage to choose athletes to represent India in esports, now a full-fledged medal sport for the second time since the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. NESC 2026 will include titles such as Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and League of Legends, among others, paving the way for Indian competitors to vie for up to 24 medals at the continental event.

Vinod Kumar Tiwari, President of ESFI, emphasized the significance of NESC 2026 in advancing India's Asian Games ambitions, highlighting the fair and transparent process provided for athletes. As preparations unfold, ESFI may announce additional titles based on future developments. Set over a rigorous 30-day selection period, successful candidates will move to regional qualifiers from May to July 2026, aiming for their spot in the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

