Young Aces Shine: U-11 Champs and Rising Stars at WTT Youth Contender

Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas achieved remarkable victories, clinching titles in the U-11 girls and boys singles, respectively, at the WTT Youth Contender event on Monday.

In an intense battle, Aadya triumphed over Sakshya Santosh with scores of 15-13, 11-8, 12-10 to seize the U-11 girls singles title. Meanwhile, Biswas overcame Sharvil Karambelkar 11-8, 11-6, 11-13, 11-4 in the boys final.

The tournament hosted 226 competitors aged from U-11 to U-19, highlighting future table tennis stars like Vivaan Dave and Ankolika Chakraborty who progressed smoothly to their respective quarterfinals.