Left Menu

Young Aces Shine: U-11 Champs and Rising Stars at WTT Youth Contender

Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas emerged victorious in the U-11 categories at the WTT Youth Contender. Other competitors also made strides, with Vivaan Dave advancing in the U-15 event. The tournament, featuring 226 players, saw spirited performances across various age groups, highlighting upcoming talent in the youth circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:41 IST
Young Aces Shine: U-11 Champs and Rising Stars at WTT Youth Contender
  • Country:
  • India

Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas achieved remarkable victories, clinching titles in the U-11 girls and boys singles, respectively, at the WTT Youth Contender event on Monday.

In an intense battle, Aadya triumphed over Sakshya Santosh with scores of 15-13, 11-8, 12-10 to seize the U-11 girls singles title. Meanwhile, Biswas overcame Sharvil Karambelkar 11-8, 11-6, 11-13, 11-4 in the boys final.

The tournament hosted 226 competitors aged from U-11 to U-19, highlighting future table tennis stars like Vivaan Dave and Ankolika Chakraborty who progressed smoothly to their respective quarterfinals.

TRENDING

1
Mass Resignations Rock Goa's AAP After Election Setback

Mass Resignations Rock Goa's AAP After Election Setback

 India
2
Himachal's New Urban Jewel: Him-Chandigarh Township

Himachal's New Urban Jewel: Him-Chandigarh Township

 India
3
Guinea's Supreme Court Confirms Doumbouya's Presidential Victory

Guinea's Supreme Court Confirms Doumbouya's Presidential Victory

 Guinea
4
Empowering Democracy: Chief Election Commissioner's Outreach in Jharkhand

Empowering Democracy: Chief Election Commissioner's Outreach in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026