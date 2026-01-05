Young Aces Shine: U-11 Champs and Rising Stars at WTT Youth Contender
Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas emerged victorious in the U-11 categories at the WTT Youth Contender. Other competitors also made strides, with Vivaan Dave advancing in the U-15 event. The tournament, featuring 226 players, saw spirited performances across various age groups, highlighting upcoming talent in the youth circuit.
Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas achieved remarkable victories, clinching titles in the U-11 girls and boys singles, respectively, at the WTT Youth Contender event on Monday.
In an intense battle, Aadya triumphed over Sakshya Santosh with scores of 15-13, 11-8, 12-10 to seize the U-11 girls singles title. Meanwhile, Biswas overcame Sharvil Karambelkar 11-8, 11-6, 11-13, 11-4 in the boys final.
The tournament hosted 226 competitors aged from U-11 to U-19, highlighting future table tennis stars like Vivaan Dave and Ankolika Chakraborty who progressed smoothly to their respective quarterfinals.