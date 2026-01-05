Left Menu

India's U-19 Team Gears Up for 2026 Cricket World Cup with Fearless Spirit

India's U-19 cricket team, led by Ayush Mhatre, is preparing for the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 with an emphasis on fearless play. Former cricketer Varun Aaron stresses the importance of self-expression for young players during this crucial developmental stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:15 IST
India's U-19 Team Gears Up for 2026 Cricket World Cup with Fearless Spirit
Varun Aaron (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Indian Under-19 cricket team readies itself for the upcoming ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, a new mantra is guiding their preparations: fearless cricket. The prestigious tournament will take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6, 2026.

Varun Aaron, a former Indian cricketer, has highlighted the significance of allowing young talent to express themselves freely in these formative years. "Under-19 cricket is about expressing yourself. The coaches encourage the team to play with freedom and showcase their natural game on the field," Aaron stated on JioStar.

The Indian squad, led by Ayush Mhatre, is placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA, and Bangladesh. The team, which has clinched five titles in U-19 World Cup history, is set to kick off its campaign against the USA on January 15 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

TRENDING

1
Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

Oil Spill in Dnipro: A Crisis on the Riverside

 Ukraine
2
Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

Delhi Breathes Easier Amid Stubborn Pollution

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Suit Over Hathras Remarks

 India
4
Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

Inferno in Daman: Packaging Plants in Flames

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026