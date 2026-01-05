India's U-19 Team Gears Up for 2026 Cricket World Cup with Fearless Spirit
India's U-19 cricket team, led by Ayush Mhatre, is preparing for the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 with an emphasis on fearless play. Former cricketer Varun Aaron stresses the importance of self-expression for young players during this crucial developmental stage.
As the Indian Under-19 cricket team readies itself for the upcoming ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, a new mantra is guiding their preparations: fearless cricket. The prestigious tournament will take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6, 2026.
Varun Aaron, a former Indian cricketer, has highlighted the significance of allowing young talent to express themselves freely in these formative years. "Under-19 cricket is about expressing yourself. The coaches encourage the team to play with freedom and showcase their natural game on the field," Aaron stated on JioStar.
The Indian squad, led by Ayush Mhatre, is placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA, and Bangladesh. The team, which has clinched five titles in U-19 World Cup history, is set to kick off its campaign against the USA on January 15 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.