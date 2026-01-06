Left Menu

Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

The LPGA and TMRW Sports introduce WTGL, a women's tech-infused golf league launching in winter 2026-27. Created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, it features fast-paced, team match play with virtual and real-life elements, aiming to elevate the visibility and growth of women's golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:21 IST
The LPGA and TMRW Sports announced the creation of a tech-driven indoor golf league for women, launching in the winter of 2026-27. The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League (WTGL) is set to feature the top women golfers competing in a rapid-paced, team-centric format at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

WTGL will blend virtual and physical play, with athletes hitting shots towards a five-storey-high simulator screen before transitioning to a 360-degree rotating green, enabling diverse hole configurations. LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler stated that this collaboration with TMRW Sports highlights their dedication to using innovation to draw new fans and spotlight LPGA competitors.

Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports CEO, expressed anticipation for the forthcoming league, noting that since TGL's inception, efforts have been underway to establish a women's division. Key attributes include the integration of athlete personality with performance, aiming to forge deeper fan connections and promote women's golf globally.

