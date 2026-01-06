RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look

The Odisha Information Commission (OIC) has taken decisive action against alleged corruption, directing the state police to investigate claims of bribery involving an RTI applicant. This follows a complaint and video evidence suggesting that applicant Tankadhar Sahu requested illegal payments from Public Information Officers (PIOs) to withdraw RTI complaints.

According to the OIC, Sahu, a resident of Bolangir district, has filed numerous RTI applications targeting various government departments. Many of these cases are pending before the Commission, raising concerns about the integrity of the RTI process. The Commission's enquiry was prompted by evidence that Sahu was frequently present in Bhubaneswar, allegedly pressuring PIOs and First Appellate Authorities for bribes during hearings.

The Commission reviewed the evidence, including a video clip, and referred the matter to the police, putting all cases filed by Sahu on hold until the investigation concludes. PIOs and First Appellate Authorities were instructed to identify other potential misuse of the Right to Information Act, highlighting an urgent need to address such exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)