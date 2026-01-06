Left Menu

RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look

The Odisha Information Commission has ordered a police enquiry into bribery allegations against a prolific RTI applicant, Tankadhar Sahu. Sahu is accused of demanding bribes to drop RTI complaints, prompting the Commission to halt all his pending cases, seeking police intervention after reviewing related evidence, including a video clip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:27 IST
RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Information Commission (OIC) has taken decisive action against alleged corruption, directing the state police to investigate claims of bribery involving an RTI applicant. This follows a complaint and video evidence suggesting that applicant Tankadhar Sahu requested illegal payments from Public Information Officers (PIOs) to withdraw RTI complaints.

According to the OIC, Sahu, a resident of Bolangir district, has filed numerous RTI applications targeting various government departments. Many of these cases are pending before the Commission, raising concerns about the integrity of the RTI process. The Commission's enquiry was prompted by evidence that Sahu was frequently present in Bhubaneswar, allegedly pressuring PIOs and First Appellate Authorities for bribes during hearings.

The Commission reviewed the evidence, including a video clip, and referred the matter to the police, putting all cases filed by Sahu on hold until the investigation concludes. PIOs and First Appellate Authorities were instructed to identify other potential misuse of the Right to Information Act, highlighting an urgent need to address such exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

 Global
2
Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

 Global
3
U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

 Global
4
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026