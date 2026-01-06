Left Menu

Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

Aaditya Thackeray criticizes Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for endorsing a mining project near Ghodazari Wildlife Sanctuary, a crucial tiger corridor. The project, promising minimal job creation, jeopardizes wildlife and fuels man-animal conflict. Accusations against the BJP include environmental neglect and hypocrisy in climate discussions.

  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader in the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, has publicly criticized Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his support of a controversial mining project. The project is slated to be near the Ghodazari Wildlife Sanctuary, recognized as an essential tiger corridor.

Despite briefings from the State Board for Wildlife highlighting potential increases in human-animal conflicts, Fadnavis has endorsed the iron ore mining venture. Thackeray claims the initiative threatens significant ecological harm while offering limited economic benefit, with only 32 permanent jobs out of 120 created positions.

The former environment minister also accused the BJP of broader environmental destruction, including deforestation and mine expansion in other sensitive regions. He questions how these policies align with the state's climate commitments, particularly with the upcoming Mumbai Climate Week.

