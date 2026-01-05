Teen Sensation Upsets the Odds: Manas Dhamne Shines at Bengaluru Open 2026

In a remarkable turn of events, 18-year-old Manas Dhamne from Satara stunned the audience on the opening day of the Bengaluru Open 2026 by defeating fifth seed Matej Dodig with a scoreline of 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to reach the Round of 16. Demonstrating extraordinary composure and finesse, Dhamne clinched 78% of points on his first serve and 75% of net points, marking the most significant victory of his youthful career so far, according to a tournament release.

The young tennis prodigy applied early pressure on Dodig during the initial set, securing a 7-5 win despite staunch resistance from the Croatian player. Although Dodig managed to rally back by capturing the second set 6-4, Dhamne maintained his cool and strategic gameplay in the deciding set. With precise shots and capitalizing on Dodig's unforced errors, Dhamne emerged victorious, showcasing his potential on the international stage.

Elsewhere, India's No. 1 player and former Bengaluru Open winner Sumit Nagal exhibited commendable form by dispatching fellow Indian SD Prajwal Dev in a straight-sets win, advancing to the Round of 16 with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph. Frenchman Matteo Martineau also delivered an impressive comeback victory against third seed Jay Clarke, while other top seeds including Harold Mayot and Timofey Skatov secured their passage to the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)