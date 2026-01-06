Left Menu

Dutch Tennis Squad's Strategic Shift Ahead of India Davis Cup Tie

The Netherlands omits top singles players from their squad against India in the Davis Cup Qualifiers, likely due to the timing with an ATP 500 event. India sees this as an advantage, gearing up under Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association Stadium.

The decision by the Netherlands to exclude their top-ranked singles players Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp from the Davis Cup Qualifiers squad against India has sparked intrigue in the tennis community. This strategic move comes ahead of their tie in Bengaluru on February 7-8.

Griekspoor, the Dutch No.1 and ranked 25th globally in singles, along with former world No.22 Van de Zandschulp, have been omitted by the Royal Dutch Lawn Tennis Association. Their absence may be influenced by coinciding ATP 500 event in Rotterdam.

Jesper de Jong and Guy den Ouden will lead the Dutch singles front, while doubles players David Pel and Sander Arends will also compete. India hopes to exploit the absence of Dutch top guns, with coach Ashutosh Singh optimistic about home advantage for India's campaign led by Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh.

