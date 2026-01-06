Liam Rosenior's Next Chapter: From Strasbourg to Stamford Bridge

Liam Rosenior has announced his departure from Strasbourg and is poised to take up the role of Chelsea's head coach. His move is seen as a significant step, positioning him among the few Black British coaches in the Premier League.

Under Rosenior, Strasbourg revitalized their performance, finishing seventh last season. He will follow Enzo Maresca, who departed Chelsea after a tenure marked by tension with club management.

Rosenior, praised for his work ethic by Wayne Rooney and others, steps into a high-pressure role at Chelsea, a team known for its ambition but inconsistent performances. His past experiences as a Premier League player and coach are expected to bring fresh insight to the club.