Enzo Maresca's Impactful Chelsea Journey Ends

Enzo Maresca bade farewell to Chelsea fans after 18 months as manager, having brought success with trophies and Champions League qualification. Despite achievements, disagreement with the board led to his exit. Interim head coach Calum McFarlane has been replaced by Liam Rosenior as the new head coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:18 IST
Enzo Maresca has bid an emotional goodbye to Chelsea supporters, closing the curtains on an 18-month tenure marked by significant achievements but ultimately overshadowed by a challenging exit. His tenure saw Chelsea secure the Conference League and a return to the Champions League as well as win the Club World Cup.

Maresca's departure was precipitated by differences with the club's board despite transforming Chelsea's fortunes, which had been stagnant. He expressed gratitude towards the Chelsea fans and players who supported him throughout his term, wishing them success in future endeavors.

In the wake of Maresca's exit, Chelsea moved swiftly, first appointing Calum McFarlane as interim coach. It has now been announced that Liam Rosenior will take over the helm, tasked with steering the club through the remainder of the season.

