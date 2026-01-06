Left Menu

Travis Head Shines as Australia Dominates in Ashes Test

Travis Head's outstanding 163 and Steve Smith's unbeaten 129 led Australia to a commanding first-innings lead over England in the final Ashes test. Head's third century of the series and Smith's revival were instrumental in Australia establishing a 134-run advantage by the third day's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:15 IST
Travis Head Shines as Australia Dominates in Ashes Test
Head
  • Country:
  • Australia

Travis Head continued his stellar form with a third century of the series, scoring 163 to guide Australia to a 134-run first-innings lead over England in the final Ashes test. His efforts, alongside Steve Smith's impressive 129 not out, gave Australia a commanding position by stumps on the third day.

Head resumed play on Tuesday at 91 and advanced to 163 off 166 deliveries, following up his match-winning innings earlier in the series. Smith, meanwhile, found form with his first century of the series, marking his 13th Ashes test century and the 37th of his career, moving up to sixth on the all-time list.

Australia ended the day at 518-7, having surpassed England's 384. With Beau Webster contributing, Australia's lead expanded. The day also marked the emotional farewell of Usman Khawaja, who made 17 in his final test appearance. His presence was celebrated with standing ovations, reflecting his popularity and impact on and off the field.

TRENDING

1
Aimtron Electronics Enters Railway Signalling Market in India

Aimtron Electronics Enters Railway Signalling Market in India

 India
2
Owaisi Urges Voters to Challenge Political Status Quo with Bold Choices

Owaisi Urges Voters to Challenge Political Status Quo with Bold Choices

 India
3
Safety Oversight Exposed: Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort Bar

Safety Oversight Exposed: Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort Bar

 Global
4
Union Minister Slams Anti-National Sentiments at JNU

Union Minister Slams Anti-National Sentiments at JNU

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026