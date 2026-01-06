Travis Head Shines as Australia Dominates in Ashes Test

Travis Head continued his stellar form with a third century of the series, scoring 163 to guide Australia to a 134-run first-innings lead over England in the final Ashes test. His efforts, alongside Steve Smith's impressive 129 not out, gave Australia a commanding position by stumps on the third day.

Head resumed play on Tuesday at 91 and advanced to 163 off 166 deliveries, following up his match-winning innings earlier in the series. Smith, meanwhile, found form with his first century of the series, marking his 13th Ashes test century and the 37th of his career, moving up to sixth on the all-time list.

Australia ended the day at 518-7, having surpassed England's 384. With Beau Webster contributing, Australia's lead expanded. The day also marked the emotional farewell of Usman Khawaja, who made 17 in his final test appearance. His presence was celebrated with standing ovations, reflecting his popularity and impact on and off the field.