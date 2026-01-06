Left Menu

Liam Rosenior Takes the Helm at Chelsea: A New Era Begins

Liam Rosenior has been appointed as Chelsea's new head coach, taking over from Enzo Maresca. His strong performance at Racing Strasbourg and connections within the BlueCo ownership structure facilitated the move. Rosenior faces the challenge of reviving Chelsea's form and achieving success in the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:38 IST
Liam Rosenior has officially taken over as Chelsea's head coach, following the departure of Enzo Maresca. The Englishman, aged 41, signed a contract that extends until 2032, marking his return to England's top flight.

Rosenior expressed his pride in joining Chelsea, a club with a storied history of success. His previous role at Racing Strasbourg showcased his coaching skills, particularly with the team securing European qualification. Despite his relative inexperience, Rosenior's coaching ability received high praise from former England forward Wayne Rooney.

Rosenior's initial challenge is to improve Chelsea's current form, with the club having won only one of its last eight Premier League games. The upcoming FA Cup match against Charlton Athletic will be his first test. The new head coach must harness the potential of Chelsea's high-profile squad while maintaining the club's strong identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

