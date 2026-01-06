Left Menu

New Zealand Captain Bracewell on Kohli and Sharma's World Cup Prospects

New Zealand's captain, Michael Bracewell, calls it 'silly to underestimate' Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, backing them for the next ODI World Cup. Despite missing key players, Bracewell remains optimistic about New Zealand's performance in the upcoming series and the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:33 IST
New Zealand's cricket captain, Michael Bracewell, emphasized the significance of Indian cricket superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, suggesting it would be 'silly to underestimate' them for the upcoming ODI World Cup. Bracewell backed the experienced duo's participation as they return for a three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Bracewell, standing in as captain due to the absence of key figures like Mitchell Santner, expressed confidence despite the challenges. 'Replacing players like Santner is tricky, but if everyone contributes effectively, great outcomes are possible,' he remarked at an event.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, both Bracewell and fellow player Kyle Jamieson highlighted the importance of acclimatizing to Indian conditions, with the ODI series offering valuable preparation. Jamieson noted the benefit of new talents joining the squad, enhancing their readiness for the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

