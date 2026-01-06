Lovlina Borgohain Triumphs in National Boxing Championships Thriller

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain progressed to the quarterfinals of the 75kg category at the National Boxing Championships after a hard-fought split decision win over Saweety Boora.

Facing her first competitive bout since the World Championships, Lovlina overcame early pressure from a relentless Saweety, who executed precise punches and forced Lovlina onto the backfoot. Despite a scrappy fight marked by clinching and few clean exchanges, Lovlina's composed strategy ultimately secured her a narrow victory.

In other bouts, India's Amit Panghal narrowly defeated Priyanshu from Haryana in the 55kg category, while Jadumani Singh had an easier win, securing a referee-stopped contest against Tamil Nadu's R Parthiban. Haryana's Pooja Rani, Nitu Ghanghas, and Sakshi Choudhary also emerged victorious in their respective categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)