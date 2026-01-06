Lovlina Borgohain Triumphs in National Boxing Championships Thriller
Lovlina Borgohain survived a challenging bout against Saweety Boora to advance in the 75kg category at the National Boxing Championships. Despite initial pressure, Lovlina clinched the victory through strategic gameplay. The championship also saw tough matches for other prominent boxers, including Amit Panghal and Jadumani Singh.
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain progressed to the quarterfinals of the 75kg category at the National Boxing Championships after a hard-fought split decision win over Saweety Boora.
Facing her first competitive bout since the World Championships, Lovlina overcame early pressure from a relentless Saweety, who executed precise punches and forced Lovlina onto the backfoot. Despite a scrappy fight marked by clinching and few clean exchanges, Lovlina's composed strategy ultimately secured her a narrow victory.
In other bouts, India's Amit Panghal narrowly defeated Priyanshu from Haryana in the 55kg category, while Jadumani Singh had an easier win, securing a referee-stopped contest against Tamil Nadu's R Parthiban. Haryana's Pooja Rani, Nitu Ghanghas, and Sakshi Choudhary also emerged victorious in their respective categories.
(With inputs from agencies.)