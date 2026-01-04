Left Menu

Amit Panghal and Sagar Shine at National Boxing Championships

Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal and fellow boxer Sagar advance in the National Boxing Championships held in Greater Noida, marking the first simultaneous men's and women's event. Amit dominated his match, while Sagar faced a tougher fight. Lalrambuat from Mizoram also secured a victory.

Updated: 04-01-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 21:58 IST
Amit Panghal in action. (Photo: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Boxing Championships witnessed stellar performances from Amit Panghal and Sagar on Sunday as they progressed smoothly into the next rounds. Hosted at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, the championships marked a milestone as the first to hold both men's and women's events concurrently.

Amit Panghal, who brought home gold from the 2018 Asian Games, showcased his prowess in the Bantamweight category with a commanding win over Usman Mohd Sultan from Bihar, securing a unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Sagar of Haryana tamed Edwin from Kerala in the heavyweight division, but only after a fiercely contested match that concluded with a split decision.

Lalrambuat of Mizoram also emerged victorious in the bantamweight category, defeating Santosh Kumar of Odisha in another unanimous decision, rounding off a day of intense and competitive boxing at the championships attended by 600 athletes from across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

