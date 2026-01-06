Jeev Milkha Singh: Swinging Past Expectations

Indian golfing legend Jeev Milkha Singh defied age and expectations by clinching victory at the IGPL Invitational in Sri Lanka, ending a 13-year title drought. Competing against a younger field, the 54-year-old showcased his skills with a final round six-under 65, finishing 15-under to edge out Aryan Roopa Anand by one stroke.

Singh expressed that the win was a reminder of the 'good times' and underscored the importance of self-belief, especially in a game where younger players exhibit more power and flexibility. Despite the physical challenges of aging, Singh encouraged future generations to believe in themselves, highlighting that age is merely a number.

Brimming with pride, Singh also spoke about his son Harjai, who has emerged as the youngest Indian golfer to achieve the number one rank before turning 18. Jeev emphasized the promising future of Indian golf, noting the significance of leagues like IGPL in nurturing talent and fostering growth in the sport.