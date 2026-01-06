Empowering Sports: Hema Malini Highlights Modi's Inclusivity in Sports

Lok Sabha MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, highlighted the comprehensive efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in fostering sports talent across the nation.

At the Sansad Khel Mahotsava inauguration in Mathura, she emphasized that the sports ecosystem under Modi prioritizes merit over connections, contrasting with pre-2014 irregularities.

Malini noted the rise in India's sports budget from less than Rs 1,200 crore to over Rs 3,000 crore, showcasing opportunities for rural and disadvantaged athletes.