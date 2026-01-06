Left Menu

Empowering Sports: Hema Malini Highlights Modi's Inclusivity in Sports

Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini emphasizes the inclusive approach of the Narendra Modi government in sports, highlighting increased budget allocations and opportunities for rural and disadvantaged players, especially women. The Sansad Khel Mahotsava exemplifies this inclusive strategy by fostering talent at the grassroots level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:57 IST
Empowering Sports: Hema Malini Highlights Modi's Inclusivity in Sports
Hema Malini
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, highlighted the comprehensive efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in fostering sports talent across the nation.

At the Sansad Khel Mahotsava inauguration in Mathura, she emphasized that the sports ecosystem under Modi prioritizes merit over connections, contrasting with pre-2014 irregularities.

Malini noted the rise in India's sports budget from less than Rs 1,200 crore to over Rs 3,000 crore, showcasing opportunities for rural and disadvantaged athletes.

TRENDING

1
RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look

RTI Bribery Scandal Unearthed in Odisha: A Closer Look

 India
2
Heated Words in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Vows to Crush 'Offspring' Intentions

Heated Words in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Vows to Crush 'Offspring' Intentions

 India
3
Mission Karmayogi: Revolutionizing India's Civil Service Training

Mission Karmayogi: Revolutionizing India's Civil Service Training

 India
4
Capitol Clash: Five Years On, A Divided Narrative Persists

Capitol Clash: Five Years On, A Divided Narrative Persists

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026