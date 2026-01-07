Left Menu

Erik Ten Hag Returns: Leading FC Twente to New Heights

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will become the technical director of FC Twente next season. After being fired by Bayer Leverkusen, Ten Hag returns to his roots. His deep history with Twente and extensive experience aim to enhance the club’s technical foundation and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:14 IST
Erik Ten Hag Returns: Leading FC Twente to New Heights
Erik Ten Hag
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In a surprising turn of events, Erik ten Hag, the former manager of Manchester United, is set to join FC Twente as the technical director starting next season, as announced by the club on Tuesday.

Ten Hag's transition comes after a brief and tumultuous tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, where he was dismissed after just three games. His move to Germany was initially a bid to rejuvenate his career post-2024 when he departed Manchester United, despite securing significant victories during his tenure there.

Emphasizing his longstanding connection with FC Twente, a club where his playing and early coaching days began, Ten Hag is looking forward to strengthening the technical framework. His aim is to continue building on youth development, team collaboration, and fostering a top sports culture, as he prepares to succeed Jan Streuer, the current technical director who will retire after this season.

TRENDING

1
Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

 India
2
Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

 India
3
Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

 South Korea
4
Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026