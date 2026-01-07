Erik Ten Hag Returns: Leading FC Twente to New Heights

In a surprising turn of events, Erik ten Hag, the former manager of Manchester United, is set to join FC Twente as the technical director starting next season, as announced by the club on Tuesday.

Ten Hag's transition comes after a brief and tumultuous tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, where he was dismissed after just three games. His move to Germany was initially a bid to rejuvenate his career post-2024 when he departed Manchester United, despite securing significant victories during his tenure there.

Emphasizing his longstanding connection with FC Twente, a club where his playing and early coaching days began, Ten Hag is looking forward to strengthening the technical framework. His aim is to continue building on youth development, team collaboration, and fostering a top sports culture, as he prepares to succeed Jan Streuer, the current technical director who will retire after this season.