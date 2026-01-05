Manchester United Parts Ways with Head Coach Ruben Amorim; Fletcher Steps In

Manchester United has officially announced the departure of head coach Ruben Amorim, marking a significant managerial shift for the club. Darren Fletcher, a familiar face and former player, will assume coaching duties starting with Wednesday's match against Burnley.

The change comes as the Red Devils are positioned sixth in the Premier League, with a record of eight wins, seven draws, and five losses. Currently, they are 17 points behind leaders Arsenal. This decision follows a series of drawn matches that have raised concerns among the club's leadership about their league standing.

Despite leading the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in May, Amorim's tenure concluded under the belief that fresh leadership could provide the team with the best opportunity to improve their Premier League rank. United's recent match against Leeds United ended in a 1-1 draw, highlighting ongoing challenges as they aim for a stronger finish this season.