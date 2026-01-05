Left Menu

Manchester United Parts Ways with Head Coach Ruben Amorim; Fletcher Steps In

Manchester United has announced the departure of head coach Ruben Amorim, with former player Darren Fletcher taking over. Amorim leaves after leading the team since November 2024, including a UEFA Europa League Final appearance. United currently sits sixth in the Premier League, sparking the decision for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:46 IST
Ruben Amorim. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United has officially announced the departure of head coach Ruben Amorim, marking a significant managerial shift for the club. Darren Fletcher, a familiar face and former player, will assume coaching duties starting with Wednesday's match against Burnley.

The change comes as the Red Devils are positioned sixth in the Premier League, with a record of eight wins, seven draws, and five losses. Currently, they are 17 points behind leaders Arsenal. This decision follows a series of drawn matches that have raised concerns among the club's leadership about their league standing.

Despite leading the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in May, Amorim's tenure concluded under the belief that fresh leadership could provide the team with the best opportunity to improve their Premier League rank. United's recent match against Leeds United ended in a 1-1 draw, highlighting ongoing challenges as they aim for a stronger finish this season.

