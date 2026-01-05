Left Menu

End of Era: Ruben Amorim's Controversial Manchester United Departure

Ruben Amorim was sacked as Manchester United manager after a 14-month tenure marked by defensive tactics and public criticism of players. Despite winning just three of the last 11 games, Amorim remained defiant about his authority and resisted calls to resign. Darren Fletcher steps in as interim manager.

Ruben Amorim's stormy 14-month stint as Manchester United's manager concluded on Monday after he was dismissed in the aftermath of a 1-1 draw with Leeds United. Despite a spirited defense of his role, the club's decision-makers decided a change was necessary, aiming for a better Premier League finish.

The Portuguese coach had taken over from Erik ten Hag in November 2024, concluding his debut season with the team at 15th place — their lowest since 1974. His reign saw Manchester United secure only three wins in their last 11 games, triggering a passionate yet critical press conference from Amorim.

Amorim, known for his candid media responses, had been critiqued for his tactical rigidity and public player criticisms. Despite his exit, he remained adamant about fulfilling his full role until replaced. Darren Fletcher is set to manage the team on an interim basis, as United seeks a prominent figure to revive past glories.

