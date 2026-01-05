Manchester United Part Ways with Head Coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United has announced the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim. The decision follows a 2-2 draw with Leeds United, leaving the club sixth in the Premier League standings.

With a mere 17 points separating them from league leaders Arsenal and a solitary win in their last five matches, the team's leadership believes a change is necessary to aspire for a higher finish.

The announcement comes after Amorim had forcefully defended his role at the club, amid escalating questions about his job security. The Portuguese coach, 40, insisted on his managerial authority, dismissing suggestions of diminished support from the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)