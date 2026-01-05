Left Menu

Manchester United Part Ways with Head Coach Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has been dismissed as Manchester United's head coach following a draw with Leeds United. The club, currently sixth in the Premier League, cited the need for change to improve their standing. Amorim, who previously asserted his authority, faced increased scrutiny regarding his position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:02 IST
Manchester United Part Ways with Head Coach Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim

Manchester United has announced the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim. The decision follows a 2-2 draw with Leeds United, leaving the club sixth in the Premier League standings.

With a mere 17 points separating them from league leaders Arsenal and a solitary win in their last five matches, the team's leadership believes a change is necessary to aspire for a higher finish.

The announcement comes after Amorim had forcefully defended his role at the club, amid escalating questions about his job security. The Portuguese coach, 40, insisted on his managerial authority, dismissing suggestions of diminished support from the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Latur: Demands for Justice in Student's Mysterious Death

Tragedy Strikes in Latur: Demands for Justice in Student's Mysterious Death

 India
2
Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Pill: Revolutionizing Weight-Loss Market

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Pill: Revolutionizing Weight-Loss Market

 Global
3
Tragic Mishap: Tracker Dies in Lioness Rescue Operation

Tragic Mishap: Tracker Dies in Lioness Rescue Operation

 India
4
Election Drama: JD(S) Withdraws Complaint Amid Narwekar Controversy

Election Drama: JD(S) Withdraws Complaint Amid Narwekar Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026