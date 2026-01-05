Manchester United Part Ways with Manager Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have officially parted company with manager Ruben Amorim. The Premier League club made the announcement on Monday, shortly after a draw with Leeds United, who are battling relegation.

The decision marks a pivotal point for the club, who are sitting in sixth place in the league. The club's leadership expressed their reluctance, emphasizing the need for change to maximize their chances of finishing higher in the Premier League standings.

United are currently 17 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, prompting the club to make this strategic move in pursuit of better results as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)