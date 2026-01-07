Golf's Turning Point: A Year of Change on the PGA Tour

Golf is embracing a transformative era, as the PGA Tour begins 2026 by shaking up traditional models. The season's kickoff, The Sentry tournament, scheduled since 1999, was canceled due to water supply disputes in Kapalua, leaving the tournament's future uncertain amid a saturated landscape under flood watch in Maui.

Amid these challenges, key players like Scottie Scheffler continue to strive for the career Grand Slam, while Brooks Koepka charts his path back to the PGA Tour after leaving the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League. Meanwhile, Nelly Korda's quest to regain her victorious form adds another layer to this year's narrative.

The PGA Tour's crowded schedule, with new stops in Austin and Asheville, signals a potential shift towards fewer, more impactful events. This evolution raises significant questions about media rights and market presence as Tiger Woods contemplates his future, sparking further intrigue in a pivotal year for golf.

