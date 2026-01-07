Left Menu

Jacob Duffy Poised for T20 World Cup Breakthrough

Jacob Duffy, New Zealand's fast bowler, is set to make his T20 World Cup debut in the squad led by Mitchell Santner. With 81 wickets in 2025, he surpassed Richard Hadlee's record. The team, featuring seasoned players, is ready to tackle the challenges of the sub-continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-01-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 09:36 IST
Jacob Duffy Poised for T20 World Cup Breakthrough
Jacob Duffy
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Jacob Duffy, the New Zealand fast bowler, is on the brink of making his debut at the Twenty20 World Cup next month. Selected for the 15-member squad under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, the 31-year-old has showcased remarkable form, amassing 81 international wickets in 2025, thus surpassing Richard Hadlee's long-standing record of 79.

The squad also includes pace bowlers Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and Adam Milne, with James Neesham as the pace-bowling all-rounder. Notably, Ferguson and Henry might take brief paternity leaves during the tournament, as stated by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). Kyle Jamieson will accompany the squad as the reserve pace bowler.

In addition to captain Santner, the lineup boasts of four other spin options including specialist Ish Sodhi and all-rounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. Ready to kick off their Group D campaign against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8, the team is optimistic about their prospects in the sub-continent, especially after a preparatory series against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

Mystery Unveiled: Human-like Remains Found in Thane

 India
2
Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

Woman Cons Cab Drivers: A Tale of Deception and Unpaid Fares

 India
3
Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

Seoul's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Ties with China and Japan

 South Korea
4
Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

Lenovo and NVIDIA Launch the AI Cloud Gigafactory Revolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026