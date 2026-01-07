Jacob Duffy Poised for T20 World Cup Breakthrough

Jacob Duffy, the New Zealand fast bowler, is on the brink of making his debut at the Twenty20 World Cup next month. Selected for the 15-member squad under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, the 31-year-old has showcased remarkable form, amassing 81 international wickets in 2025, thus surpassing Richard Hadlee's long-standing record of 79.

The squad also includes pace bowlers Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and Adam Milne, with James Neesham as the pace-bowling all-rounder. Notably, Ferguson and Henry might take brief paternity leaves during the tournament, as stated by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). Kyle Jamieson will accompany the squad as the reserve pace bowler.

In addition to captain Santner, the lineup boasts of four other spin options including specialist Ish Sodhi and all-rounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. Ready to kick off their Group D campaign against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8, the team is optimistic about their prospects in the sub-continent, especially after a preparatory series against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)