Cricket Diplomacy: Bangladesh's Security Concerns at T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has engaged in discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over security concerns that cloud its team's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India.

Despite calls for a change in venue owing to security fears, the ICC has reaffirmed its commitment to the participation of the Bangladesh team, promising to address their concerns in security planning.

The backdrop to this tension includes recent diplomatic strains between India and Bangladesh, notably highlighted by the controversial exclusion of Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.