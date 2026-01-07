Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy: Bangladesh's Security Concerns at T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is negotiating with the ICC regarding security concerns for the T20 World Cup in India. Despite demands to change venues, ICC aims to ensure the team's participation. Diplomatic tensions with India, following incidents involving Mustafizur Rahman, exacerbate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:07 IST
Cricket Diplomacy: Bangladesh's Security Concerns at T20 World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has engaged in discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over security concerns that cloud its team's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India.

Despite calls for a change in venue owing to security fears, the ICC has reaffirmed its commitment to the participation of the Bangladesh team, promising to address their concerns in security planning.

The backdrop to this tension includes recent diplomatic strains between India and Bangladesh, notably highlighted by the controversial exclusion of Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.

