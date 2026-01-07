Young Prodigy Zuhair Khan Hits the Mark: A Rising Star in Indian Trap Shooting

Youthful prodigy Zuhair Khan has claimed his first senior national title in trap shooting, adding an illustrious accolade to his budding career at the National Championships held at the Karni Singh Shooting Range. The 20-year-old outperformed experienced competitors, achieving a long-held dream.

Khan, a B.Tech student at Aligarh Muslim University, overcame a series of challenges on his journey. His passion for the sport was ignited at a young age by his father, Babar Khan, a national-level shooter. Despite suffering a collarbone fracture and COVID-related delays, Zuhair emerged as a promising talent in Indian shooting.

With accolades from international representations at the World Championships and the Asian Championships, Zuhair looks forward to competing at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo and aspires to reach the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Meanwhile, he balances academics with his sporting ambitions, planning to pursue either an MBA or M.Tech as career alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)