BCB and ICC Strive for Security Assurance in T20 World Cup Amid Rising Tensions

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is keen to work closely with them to address concerns over the safety of the Bangladesh team during the T20 World Cup in India.

Despite tension following pacer Mustafizur Rahman's removal from the IPL, which is attributed to diplomatic disputes, the BCB's request to change match venues hasn't been accepted yet. The ICC is committed to ensuring Bangladesh's full participation.

The ICC denied issuing any ultimatum regarding participation and is focused on securing an agreeable solution. As part of Group C, Bangladesh is set to play against the West Indies, England, Italy, and Nepal.