Raja Das: The Rising Star of Indian Pencak Silat
Raja Das, a commerce graduate and martial arts enthusiast, has been making waves in the traditionally Indonesian sport of Pencak Silat. Balancing his sporting aspirations with supporting his family, Raja recently clinched gold at the Khelo India Beach Games. His journey involves overcoming personal tragedy and aiming for international success.
Raja Das, a native of West Bengal, has been making a name for himself in the sport of Pencak Silat, an Indonesian martial art yet to gain widespread popularity in India. With a recent gold medal victory at the Khelo India Beach Games, Das's dedication is evident.
Apart from his sporting achievements, Raja also helps his father supply ice to blood banks in Kolkata, a job he's been involved with since childhood. This dual life is a testament to his resolve and commitment.
Despite personal tragedy, including the loss of his brother in 2018, Raja continues to train and support his family. His aim is to earn international accolades for India in Pencak Silat, a goal that's in sight thanks to his relentless efforts and support from the federation.
