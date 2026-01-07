Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur's Winning Mindset: From WPL to World Cup Glory

Harmanpreet Kaur attributes her World Cup-winning leadership to the Women's Premier League and her experience with the Mumbai Indians, which fostered a powerful winning mindset. Coach Lisa Keightley highlights the impact of intense domestic competition on international success, with the WPL playing a pivotal role for India's national team.

Updated: 07-01-2026 16:43 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Harmanpreet Kaur, on Wednesday, credited the Women's Premier League (WPL) and her franchise, Mumbai Indians, for helping her develop a 'winning mindset.' This mindset played a crucial role as she led the national team to a victorious women's ODI World Cup campaign.

Having steered Mumbai Indians to two WPL titles, Harmanpreet noted that working with the franchise changed her approach to competitions, emphasizing the importance of thinking beyond mere participation towards achieving victory.

The new coach of Mumbai Indians, Lisa Keightley, highlighted the competitive edge Indian domestic players gain from the WPL, impacting their international performances. She attributed India's recent World Cup triumph to the experience honed in the WPL, which has significantly developed the players' skills under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

