Caribbean Summit: Balancing US Relations Amidst Tensions

Caribbean leaders are set to convene in St Kitts and Nevis this week for a summit addressing critical regional issues and deteriorating relations with the US. The summit will tackle US policies on deportees, Cuban medical missions, and the introduction of US military resources into the Caribbean.

CARICOM has expressed dissatisfaction with recent US decisions, such as halting immigrant visa processing for Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda, and pressures to modify passport and citizenship by investment programs. The meeting aims to discuss these policies equitably with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Retired professor Mark Kirton highlighted the summit's significance for Caribbean unity, emphasizing a unified approach to issues like security and deportee management. Discussions will also explore potential steps towards regional security, stability, and economic growth.