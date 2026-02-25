Guterres Calls for Ceasefire to End Ukraine Conflict's Humanitarian Toll
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. He emphasized the need for de-escalation and diplomacy to prevent further humanitarian crisis, highlighting the loss of over 15,000 civilians and the risks to nuclear safety.
Four years following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the ongoing conflict as 'a stain on our collective conscience,' urging an immediate ceasefire.
Speaking at the United Nations Security Council session commemorating the invasion's anniversary, Guterres praised efforts by the U.S. and others but stressed the urgency of concrete measures for de-escalation and diplomatic resolution, condemning Russia's violation of international law.
With over 15,000 civilian deaths and nuclear safety concerns, Guterres appealed for full funding of humanitarian aid and affirmed that any agreement must respect Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, stressing that it's time to stop the 'unconscionable game of nuclear roulette.'
