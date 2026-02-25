Left Menu

Guterres Calls for Ceasefire to End Ukraine Conflict's Humanitarian Toll

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. He emphasized the need for de-escalation and diplomacy to prevent further humanitarian crisis, highlighting the loss of over 15,000 civilians and the risks to nuclear safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 01:46 IST
Guterres Calls for Ceasefire to End Ukraine Conflict's Humanitarian Toll
Guterres
  • Country:
  • United States

Four years following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the ongoing conflict as 'a stain on our collective conscience,' urging an immediate ceasefire.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council session commemorating the invasion's anniversary, Guterres praised efforts by the U.S. and others but stressed the urgency of concrete measures for de-escalation and diplomatic resolution, condemning Russia's violation of international law.

With over 15,000 civilian deaths and nuclear safety concerns, Guterres appealed for full funding of humanitarian aid and affirmed that any agreement must respect Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, stressing that it's time to stop the 'unconscionable game of nuclear roulette.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street Amid AI Optimism

Tech Stocks Propel Wall Street Amid AI Optimism

 Global
2
Venezuelan Oil Exports Surge with VLCC Charters, Eye India for Deliveries

Venezuelan Oil Exports Surge with VLCC Charters, Eye India for Deliveries

 Global
3
Royal Scandal Unfolds: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest and Epstein Ties

Royal Scandal Unfolds: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Arrest and Epstein Ties

 Global
4
U.N. Resolution Reflects Global Stance on Ukraine Conflict

U.N. Resolution Reflects Global Stance on Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026